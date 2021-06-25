J.I. Returns With "No Hook"

J.I., formally known as J.I. The Prince Of NY, unleashed Hood Life Krisis, Vol. 3 back in 2020, the third installment of his Hood Life Krisis series. The studio EP included a sole guest appearance from fellow New Yorker A Boogie wit da Hoodie on "R&B Sh*t." Aside from a collaboration with rappers Chunkz and Deno, the Brooklyn native hasn't released much new material this year.

He welcomed his first solo release of the year "No Hook" on Friday (June 25), marking the beginning of a new era for the rapper. "Da Don is back," wrote the 19-year-old on Instagram, announcing his return to the rap game. He continued, "#NoHook Official Music Video Out Now! Click That Link In My Bio." He's been teasing the release of the song with fans on social media ahead of its debut.

Alongside the track, he also debuted an electric music video to complement the new single. Check out "No Hook" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I walk around like I'm goated

F*ck who the hottest, y'all know who the coldest

My dawg got a chain 'round his neck 'cause he stole it

Just gave him a cameo just to promote it

I'm at the edge if you wanna push me