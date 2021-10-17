Jessica Chastain says that she would only go nude in Scenes From a Marriage if her costar, Oscar Isaac, was willing to as well. Chastin explained in a new interview with The View that she wanted it "to be balanced."

“I said in the very beginning, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar,'” the Academy Award-nominated actress told the hosts. “For me, I wanted it to be balanced."



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Chastain and Isaac play a married couple as their relationship falls apart.

Isaac also appeared on the show, explaining that he didn't realize just how much of his body would be visible to the audience.

“You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, ‘Okay, I’m fine with that,'” he said. “But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn’t notice what was happening down there.”

“I saw it clear as day on the big TV there. It’s there,” the Dune actor added.

Chastain and Isaac previously starred opposite each other in the 2014 film, A Most Violent Year.

Check out Chastain and Isaac's appearance on The View below.

