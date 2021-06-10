Jessica Chastain goes through a dramatic transformation in the new trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, based on the life of evangelist Tammy Faye, and inspired by the 2000 documentary of the same name, made by Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. The Academy-Award nominated actress, who helped produced the film, also stars alongside Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D’onofrio.

The bio-pic showcases how Faye and her husband Jim Bakker, played by Garfield, rose to fame, dealt with scandals, and the behind-the-scenes drama as the powerful religious figures built a multi-million-dollar empire. Chastain is seen wearing wigs and glitter makeup to portray Tammy Faye, as she fights with her husband and other conservative figures about gay rights and the AIDS crisis that was happening at the time.

The trailer showcases Faye and Bakker’s humble beginnings, from making a puppet show for their local broadcasting station in Minnesota, to their nationwide fame, and eventually, to her tragic Colon cancer diagnosis in 1996.

Chastain spoke to her Instagram followers last week on why exactly she was so drawn to play Tammy Faye, revealing, "I found a video of her singing a song, and she turned to the camera and said, 'God loves you just the way you are.' Whatever God means to anyone. I've never been baptized. I didn't grow up within a church, but I do believe in unconditional love." She continued, "We are all part of this world, part of humanity and part of grace. No matter where you come from, you are perfect, and you are fully and unconditionally loved. And that's what I hope people leave the theater knowing."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye will be released September 17th. Watch the trailer below to see what to expect.