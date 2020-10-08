Kamala Harris is currently running to become the next Vice President of the United States and many are taking notice. She is the first black woman to take to the Vice Presidential debate stage and she could very well become the first woman elected to the Vice President's office, effectively putting her next in line for the Presidency. Last night was a huge night for Harris as she battled Mike Pence in the Vice Presidential debate. To commemorate this special time, Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God has created a merch capsule that will benefit the non-profit, Black Futures Lab.

Taking to Instagram, Lorenzo showed off some of the hoodies and t-shirts that will be a part of the collection. Lorenzo even offered a heartfelt message on why he felt the need to create the capsule.

“When @kamalaharris takes the stage in tonight’s vice presidential debate I cannot help but to think about my wife, mother, sisters, grandmother, twin daughters, the millions of women of color and specifically black women who have been overlooked and marginalized in this country,” Lorenzo said. “We have the responsibility to vote. the luxury to vote. let’s answer the call for so many that never had this right before. let your voice be heard."

You can check out even more of the designs, below.