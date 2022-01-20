Back in 2020, Jerry Lorenzo decided to pull out of his Nike deal, which saw the Fear of God designer bring out some pretty incredible sneakers to the market. Now, Lorenzo is gearing up for his very first collaboration with Adidas, and fans are gearing up to see what he's able to create. Lorenzo has a knack for mixing sportswear with streetwear, and he has also been very adamant about staying true to the history of the brands that he works with.

As it turns out, Lorenzo will be sticking to those philosophies as he recently unveiled the first look at his Fear Of God Athletics x Adidas collection. One of the pieces from the collection is being shown off in Shanghai at the Innersect exhibition, and as you can see below, it is a light yellow hoodie with a blue Adidas logo in the middle.

In the IG post below, Lorenzo explains the inspiration behind the design.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Per Lorenzo:

"Excited to share imagery and motion of the @fearofgodathletics immersive space and exclusive merchandise revealed at @innersect_official in shanghai… the new pieces leak our new trademark from the upcoming @fearofgod x @adidas collection that arrives later this year… the collective insignia of the two brand hallmarks celebrates the modernity of the @fearofgod luxury house and the rich history of adidas…. the adidas logo used in the new collaborative badge was featured by the performance house from 1950 to 1971, arguably its most dominant and defining era."





At this moment, a release date for the collab is unavailable, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker and streetwear world.