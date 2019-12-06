After just three games this season, it seemed as though the Dallas Cowboys had a real chance at being the best team in the entire league. They started 3-0 and quarterback Dak Prescott was playing incredibly well. Unfortunately for the Cowboys and their fans, the season has quickly turned into a disaster. The team sits at a record of 6-7, with their latest loss coming against the Chicago Bears, last night. In light of the team's woes, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding head coach Jason Garrett and whether or not he deserves to still be the team's bench boss.

Jerry Jones has been fairly complimentary of his head coach and has stated on numerous occasions that he will remain in charge of the team. After last night's loss, there was even more talk about Garrett's job security. According to reporter Charean Williams, Jones doubled down on the status of his head coach.

This news won't make Cowboys fans happy as they are starting to get increasingly impatient with Garrett. He has been the head coach of the team for a decade now and they only have two playoff wins to show for it. As of right now, this Cowboys team is barely good enough for the playoffs and could end up winning their division with a .500 record.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you all the latest information.