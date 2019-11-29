Over the last few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have been having some issues at getting their team together. They had a phenomenal start to the season but it quickly hit a lull near the middle of the year. Now, the Cowboys are on a bit of a losing streak and yesterday, they lost yet another game, this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys lackluster performances have put into question the job security of head coach Jason Garrett but time and time again, owner Jerry Jones has shown confidence in his head coach.

After last night's game, Jones was seen with tears in his eyes and was immediately questioned about his head coach. As Jones described, a change won't be made anytime soon as he truly feels like Garrett is the answer.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“I wouldn’t make a change and give us a chance to do what I want to dream about doing. I wouldn’t do that for love nor money,” Jones said, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “It would give us zero chance if we didn’t have [Garrett].”

The Cowboys currently sit at a record of 6-6 and are still somehow first place in the NFC East, thanks to the incompetence of the rest of the division. If the Cowboys somehow miss the playoffs, Jones might have to change his tune about his head coach.