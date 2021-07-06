Jennifer Lopez & Rauw Alejandro Light The Summer Up On "Cambia El Paso"

If there's one person who set the tone for a Hot Girl Summer, it's Jennifer Lopez. It seems that she's now ready to set the tone for the summer ahead with a new smash. The singer returned after the 4th of July weekend with a brand new Spanish-language single titled, "Cambia El Paso" with some assistance from Rauw Alejandro. The single dropped on Monday and it appears that Jenny From The Block is preparing to unleash a new visual to accompany the summer-friendly smash.

It's been roughly seven years since Jennifer Lopez released her last album, A.K.A. However, the slew of singles she released in the past few years might be an indication that she has something cooking up.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's new single, "Cambia El Paso" below.

