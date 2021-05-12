Jenevieve Debuts Third Single "Eternal"

Jenevieve is a name you might not be familiar with yet, but that'll be changing shortly. The singer was featured in our last editorial on 6 New Artists You Should Hear, and at that time, she really only had two songs under her belt. Our top pick, at the time, was the soulful-inspired "Medallion" record, although it was "Baby Powder" that ultimately gave Jenevieve her first taste of viral fame, after debuting in March 2020 and racking up millions of YouTube stream. Now, she's back to expand her small-yet-dope r'n'b catalogue with the release of "Eternal"-- and hopefully, this also means the LA-based artist has a proper album in the works.

"Eternal" offers a bit of a different vibe than "Medallion," a bit more relaxed and free-moving, with airy r'n'b production matching the singer's light vocals, as she really glides across the song. The song was released via music video, with the visuals keeping the theme intact, as we see Jenevieve through a looking glass of sorts, surrounded by flowers, juxtaposed with darker scenes of the singer dancing atop a roof, surrounded by high-rise buildings, in perfectly updated '90s attire; the song itself pulling some '90s inspiration too.

Check out Jenevieve, and let us know what you think of the new singer in the comments. If you're looking for more fresh r'n'b, hit up our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify here.

Quotable Lyrics

It's hard to believe

Cause you don't understand

Don't understand

Clocks keep on ticking and passing us by

Colors are fading and buildings are falling

Buildings are falling

Where were you last night

Cause you were on my mind