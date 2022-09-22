JELEEL! Drops Wavy New Track, "DELIVER!"

JELEEL! is one of the rap game's most notable up-and-comers, especially thanks to his passionate and viral followings on social media platforms like TikTok. The 26-year-old is known for his aggressive rage beat choices, high-pitched and vibrant vocals, and for being an absolute unit that can do backflips and stage dives without breaking a sweat. He's been making waves as a must-see live act and as a consistent advocate for love and positivity, resulting in a wholesome fan environment and one of the best sets at this year's Rolling Loud. However, with his latest single "DELIVER!" JELEEL! is looking to deliver a new sound and style to his followers.

Instead of the trap ragers that JELEEL! is known to drop, such as his 2021 breakout hit "DIVE IN!," "DELIVER!" employs more of a dancehall and Afrobeats-inspired rhythm. Sure, the deep bass and fluttering hi-hats you'd expect from a trap beat are still there, and the beat still has the atmospheric saw synths that have defined rage music. But the more easy-going rhythm and optimistic soundscape only further emphasizes JELEEL!'s vocal melodies and positive energy.

“DELIVER! is a such a special record to me because the sound and message is the complete embodiment of JELEEL! and my journey,” said the Nigerian-born rapper. “I've been through so much, from homelessness, to being doubted and pushed aside as an artist. This record is a victory lap for me, and a reminder to myself to always keep me head up and push through any adversity. No matter what comes my way, JELEEL! is going to DELIVER!”



JELEEL! makes an impressive backflip off the stage rafters at Made In America Festival in Philadelphia - Lisa Lake/Getty Images

He also gave a high-impact performance at Philadelphia's Made In America Festival this year, and is anticipating a standout performance at this weekend's Rolling Loud New York. JELEEL!'s not likely to slow down, and he'll keep going with the same positivity and high-octane energy that he's built a name from. You can check out JELEEL!'s latest track "DELIVER!" below and on your preferred streaming service.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh you see now, I was down in the ground with a beatdown (No)

See how I'm a beast? That noises, they all asleep now

You can rock with me now (What), my voices, they always be loud (What)