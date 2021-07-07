This past Monday, the former Amazon C.E.O. became exactly that, when Jeff Bezos passed his position to partner Andy Jassy. The step down was announced back in February, though he remains the company's Executive Chairman.

Today, however, according to Complex, the man just got $8.4 billion richer as a result of the Pentagon thwarting a "$10 billion cloud-computing contract" they had in place with Microsoft. The deal was approved by former President Donald Trump, though is now in place to go to Amazon and some other companies.

As a result of this major news, the company's stock rose 4.7 percent and turned out to raise Bezos' net worth, once again, $8.4 billion. At the start of 2021, his net worth was roughly $177 billion, which will leave him at the top of the elitist leaderboard for the fourth consecutive year. Let alone that, Forbes reported that his worth grew over $60 million dating back to 2020, and with this year barely being halfway through, and Amazon eternally dominating e-commerce, there's simply no telling what this is going to turn into.



Win McNamee/Getty Images



In the meantime, Bezos will attend to Blue Origin, his spaceflight company akin to Elon Musk's Space X, as well as The Washington Post, which he purchased back in 2013, and probably some other shit that will make him even richer than he just got. That's all we can really count on at this point.

[Via]