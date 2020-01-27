Jaz-O Drops Roc Nation Debut Single "M.A.R See Why"

The Originator has returned. Coming off a new deal with Roc Nation, the label run by his former protege Jay-Z, Big Jaz has officially dropped off his new single "M.A.R. See Why." A nostalgic dedication to the Marcy Projects, Jaz takes to the smooth instrumental without missing a step. With a flow more methodical than his formative triplet one, Jaz speaks an authority, a voice of the streets. After all, this is the man who used to cross paths with Biggie on the basketball courts.

"We grew up together, so corrupt together, yelling your name in my rhymes we blew up together," raps Jaz, penning a thematic ode to his projects. "So social without being vocal, even to these nondescripts acting like they know you." For those who still have love for the golden era vibe, Jaz's latest might be exactly what you're looking for. Check it out for yourself, and keep a lookout for The Originator's next project - who knows, perhaps we'll see him reuniting with the Jigga Man on wax before it's all said and done.

Quotable Lyrics

