Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai are rumored to be dating after the two were spotted together celebrating Independence Day. Tatum and Mai were first spotted together at Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, and then again later at Coney Island.

In a recap video posted by Will Makris, Tatum and Mai can be seen standing close to one another at Rubin's party.

"Humbled to be a small part of bringing so many incredible people together," Makris captioned the video. "What a night!!"



Later in the weekend, the two could be seen walking together at Coney Island in a video circulating on social media.

This isn't the first time Tatum and Mai have been rumored to be dating. Clutchpoints reports that they've been dating since at least October 2020, when she was spotted at his home.

Tatum is just a few weeks removed from an NBA Finals appearance that saw his Boston Celtics lose to the Golden State Warriors. Mai has seen success at the highest level as well, winning a Grammy Award for her 2019 track "Boo'd Up." The track was honored as the Best R&B Song for the year and also received a nomination for Song of the Year.

