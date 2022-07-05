The latest duo to raise eyebrows and spark relationship rumours in Hollywood is none other than English R&B vocalist Ella Mai and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The duo was caught on camera at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party, looking picture-perfect in their all-white fits – so perfect, in fact, that the "Boo'd Up" songstress began trending on Twitter after a video from the event hit the internet.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While seeing Mai and Tatum together is shocking to some, others already knew that the pair have been romantically linked on and off for years. Just last month, Clutch Points reported that she is the father of one's girlfriend, although the couple themselves seems to enjoy keeping the intimate details of their life together on the low.

"Two things," one Twitter user wrote after seeing the Rubin party clip that's been circulating online. "I don't think I've ever seen a picture of Travis Scott smiling while not hiding his face. Also Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai for real a couple? I thought it was just a rumour."

Others expressed their discontent at seeing their celebrity crush no longer on the market. "I'm really gonna dedicate my life to hating on Jayson Tatum," someone vented. "You couldn't be like the rest of these NBA players and f*ck IG models? You had to f*ck with Ella Mai?????"

See more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]