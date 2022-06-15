Heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors hold a 3-2 lead. The Celtics have had two leads in this series but they have been unable to take a two-game lead. With that being said, the Celtics have a huge opportunity on their hands as Game 6 will be at home. TD Garden is going to be jumping and the Celtics are going to have to win, otherwise, the Warriors will win their fourth title in eight seasons.

With so much on the line, Jaylen Brown has the mindset of someone who is ready to prove the critics wrong. While speaking to the media today, Brown said that is not scared of the Warriors and that his teammates feel the same way. They have to play their game and if they take Game 6, they can certainly win it all in Game 7.

Elsa/Getty Images

“We’re looking to give it everything we got,” Brown said. “We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors. We want to come out and just play the best version of basketball that we can. We know it’s a good team over there, we know they’ve done it before. But we have all the belief in ourselves.”

At this point in the series, most pundits believe the Warriors have this in the bag, but if the Celtics have proven anything this season, it's that they are a very scrappy roster.

Game 6 goes down on Wednesday, so be sure to tune in.