A Jay-Z fan has been arrested after finessing her way through security to board a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. Per Chicago Tribune, Yaazmina Payton weaved through ropes at the boarding gate at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport before hopping aboard an American Airlines flight to L.A. Payton revealed that she was trying to meet Jay-Z. The 23-year-old was identified as a woman who "oarded an airplane without proper documentation."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Payton was ultimately arrested after she wasn't able to show a ticket to the flight and was charged with felony criminal trespass. She admitted to sneaking past security by pushing her way past a gate and into an area of the airport where TSA agents were preoccupied.

A court-appointed attorney told the judge that Payton suffers from anxiety disorder and PTSD. The judge ordered her to be released on $500 bail. She's also banned from the airport.

"The flight departed to LAX after law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft for departure,” a statement from American Airlines read. The TSA at the airport is now investigating how Payton managed to bypass security. The spokesperson for the TSA said the investigation could take up to 90 days to finish.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Yaazmina Payton's case.

