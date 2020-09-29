Jay-Z & DMX Linked Up For "Money Cash Hoes"

There's always something enjoyable about seeing two hip-hop legends connected on a track for a duet. And twenty-two years ago to this day, Jay-Z and DMX did exactly that on "Money Cash Hoes," an enduring highlight off Jigga's third studio album Vol 2...Hard Knock Life.

As many hip-hop historians know, the two New York lyricists have always nursed a healthy competition of sorts, dating back to the legendary battle that took place during their respective come-ups. Contextually speaking, 1998 found both DMX and Jay-Z in the midst of epic commercial runs, and the Swizz Beatz-produced "Money Cash Hoes" only added fuel to the fire. Over an extremely unconventional instrumental from Swizzy, Jay-Z showcased some versatility while retaining his edge. "Us the villains? Fuck your feelings, while y'all playa hate we in the upper millions," he raps, over the strange synthesizers. "What's the dealings? It's like New York's been soft ever since Snoop came through and crushed the buildings."

With the anniversary nostalgia in full effect, be sure to check out "Money Cash Hoes" and sound off below. Do you remember when Jay-Z first dropped this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Us the villains? Fuck your feelings

While y'all playa hate we in the upper millions

What's the dealings? It's like New York's been soft

Ever since Snoop came through and crushed the buildings