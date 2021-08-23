JAY-Z and Beyonce have come to epitomize the term "power couple," becoming synonymous with luxurious living in the process. Unsurprising, considering the vast scope of their combined net worth. Now, the pair have joined forces for a brand new ad campaign from Tiffany & Co, marking the first time Hov and Bey have collaborated on such a project.

Not only does the campaign mark a new milestone for JAY-Z and Beyonce, but it also grants them a new outlet to further establish themselves as aesthetes. In fact, Complex reports that the couple is pictured alongside a never-before-seen painting by the legendary Jean-Michel Basquiat, titled "Equals Pi."

On the painting, Tiffany's executive VP of products and communications Alexandre Arnault speculated on a potential connection between Basquiat and the company. "We don’t have any literature that says he made the painting for Tiffany,” explains Arnault. “But we know a little bit about Basquiat. We know his family. We did an exhibition of his work at the Louis Vuitton Foundation a few years back. We know he loved New York, and that he loved luxury and he loved jewelry. My guess is that the [blue painting] is not by chance. The color is so specific that it has to be some kind of homage.”

According to Dazed Digital, the 1982 painting was owned by a private collector before Tiffany acquired it. Evidently, "Equals Pi" has proven to be quite the scene-stealer, sending social media into a frenzy fueled by the sight of sheer opulence. In addition to the pictures -- shot by photographer Mason Poole -- Tiffany has also unveiled a brief clip from the "About Love" campaign. In it, a love-struck Hov films his wife playing piano, a candid glimpse into their dynamic.

In honor of the collaboration, Tiffany & Co has pledged to offer two million dollars in scholarships for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Feast your eyes on the campaign's video below.