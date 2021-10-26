Jay Worthy Drops Off "Two4Two"

Over the past few months, Jay Worthy's been taking an interesting route in releasing new music. He's dropped two-song packs every few weeks since mid-September, culminating in the release of his latest project, Two4Two. The rapper's new project includes six previously released singles, along with two bonus tracks produced by Sean House. DaM-Funk, DJ Mr. Rogers and Leven Kali also boast appearances on the project. Other appearances come from Sadat X, Budgie, Droop-E, Mitchy Slick, Lil Boss, Na-Kel Smith, and Wallie The Sensei.

"Less then 24 hours I can’t thank y’all enough this shit wild to me and to think I released a song that was 9 years old on here just goes to show you that good music is timeless I know what me and Sean created was built to last fr fr," the rapper wrote a day after the project's release.

Check out Two4Two below.