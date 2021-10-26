mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Worthy Drops Off "Two4Two"

Aron A.
October 25, 2021 20:56
Two4Two
Jay Worthy

Jay Worthy shares "Two4Two" ft. Sean House, Na-Kel Smith, DJ Mr. Rogers, Leven Kali, and more.


Over the past few months, Jay Worthy's been taking an interesting route in releasing new music. He's dropped two-song packs every few weeks since mid-September, culminating in the release of his latest project, Two4Two. The rapper's new project includes six previously released singles, along with two bonus tracks produced by Sean House. DaM-Funk, DJ Mr. Rogers and Leven Kali also boast appearances on the project. Other appearances come from Sadat X, Budgie, Droop-E, Mitchy Slick, Lil Boss, Na-Kel Smith, and Wallie The Sensei.

"Less then 24 hours I can’t thank y’all enough this shit wild to me and to think I released a song that was 9 years old on here just goes to show you that good music is timeless I know what me and Sean created was built to last fr fr," the rapper wrote a day after the project's release. 

Check out Two4Two below. 

