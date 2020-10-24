Jay Electronica Delivers Unreleased Track "Ruff Sketches"

2020, as a whole, has been trash. Most can agree on that statement. Despite this, it was also a year that remained solid for fans of Jay Electronica. For over a decade, his debut album has been teased and at the top of the year, he released A Written Testimony. A body of work that comes across as a collaborative effort with Jay-Z, it received a polarizing reception from fans who expected a little more from him.

Earlier today, he released his latest offering, "Ruff Sketches," a song that was initially supposed to be on A Written Testimony. Electronica's poetic flow rides a percussion-less beat with a stream-of-thought delivery. "after sharing this on our discord server, the good ppl over there decided i should share it period," he said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, it's only been a few weeks since his actual debut album, Act II: The Patents Of Nobility dropped. After it was initially leaked by an online group that bought it for $9K, Jay Elec dropped it on streaming platforms for the world to enjoy. Looks like Jay Electronica isn't holding back this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Now, rollin' out the carpet, for the Christ on the throne coming

This ain't watch the throne, this is more like watch the homecomin'

No diss to Yeezy, but I promised to my mama

I'm goin' Dalai with the llama if I ever make it on the TV