New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was sentenced to three years probation stemming from charges of resisting arrest and false imprisonment he received in July of last year, according to TMZ. The 22 year old pleaded no contest to the charges he received in California and will be required to perform 450 hours of community service and attend weekly domestic violence classes. There is no clear timeframe on when Hayes must complete his community service, but he will be allowed to complete it where he lives, instead of in Los Angeles. His domestic violence classes will be conducted online over the next year.

Hayes was arrested on July 28 after cops responded to a domestic disturbance at his then-girlfriend's house around 3 a.m. Hayes reportedly refused to allow officers to enter the home when they arrived, which led to an altercation between Hayes and police.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

One officer was injured in the incident and Hayes, who was tased during the incident, was heard on video telling cops he couldn't breathe, which led to an LAPD investigation into excessive use of force.

Hayes' ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, is currently suing him for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress, claiming he assaulted her on multiple occasions during the relationship.

Hayes is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. If he doesn’t reach a deal with the Pelicans during the offseason, he’ll become a restricted free agent in 2023.

