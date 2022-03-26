A basketball star is at the center of domestic violence allegations and a lawsuit set forth by his ex-girlfriend. Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans once dated Instagram model Sofia Jamora, and in a lawsuit recently filed, she alleged that he was repeatedly physically violent throughout their relationship. TMZ reportedly obtained a copy of the suit and detailed Jamora's grievances, including the model stating that the alleged domestic violence began on Valentine's Day 2021, about four months after they began dating.

Jamora claimed in the court documents that on that day, "she traveled with Jaxson for his NBA game and shared a hotel room." When she made a joke about not having flowers for the romantic holiday, Jamora alleged that the NBA baller "flipped out," "hit her with a suitcase," wouldn't allow her to leave, and managed to break down a bathroom door to take her cell phone from her.

Following the alleged altercation, Jamora stated that Hayes apologized, and although she claimed he promised to never be violent again, that wasn't the case.

TMZ reported:

"In her suit, Jamora claims Jaxson got physical with her and her puppy, throwing the pup to the ground and grabbing and shaking her, to the point where she told him he was hurting her. She says she locked herself in a bathroom, but he broke the door down and roughed her up. Jamora claims Jaxson chased her all around the house and the property, grabbing her multiple times, tossing her around and dragging her down some stairs. She says he became enraged and started breaking anything he could get his hands on."

The lawsuit reportedly stated that when the police showed up, Hayes became unhinged with officers and was eventually tased. We previously wrote about an incident involving Hayes and the authorities back in January. Hayes was reportedly arrested and charged with false imprisonment and resisting arrest. It is said that he has pleaded no contest. Jamora is suing "for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress."

The damages that Jamora is seeking are unclear.

