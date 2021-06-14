Jason Kidd had a fantastic playing career in the NBA and since that time, he has been making a name for himself in the coaching world. After being let go as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kidd found himself with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he is now an assistant. Over the last few years, many have theorized that Kidd has been angling to get the Lakers head coaching job from Frank Vogel. However, with Vogel's recent extension in mind, it seems unlikely that Kidd would get that job anytime soon.

Now, it is being reported by Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports that Kidd will be interviewed for the head coaching job with the Orlando Magic. The team recently fired head coach Steve Clifford and they are now looking for a replacement that will prove to be a viable option for their upcoming rebuild.

Kidd was originally being pursued by the Portland Trail Blazers although after Damian Lillard made his preference for Kidd public, the Lakers assistant decided to withdraw his name from the hiring pool. It's likely that Kidd will be pursued by other teams which means he will probably have his choice once the interview process comes to a close.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images