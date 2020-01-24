The NFL stars, minus those preparing for Super Bowl LIV, have descended upon Orlando, Florida this week for the annual Pro Bowl Game, as well as all of the other festivities that come with it. Earlier this week, the league hosted the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown featuring five different events highlighted by the grande finale - Dodgeball.

The best of three series came down to a thrilling finish as Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry put on an absolute clinic to upset the NFC. As seen in the footage embedded below, Landry simply rolled the dodgeballs over to the AFC side and then sat back and let his hands do what they do best.

Somewhere, Patches O'Houlihan smiles.

The Cleveland Browns were among the most disappointing teams in the 2019 season but Landry himself had another solid year en route to his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance. The 27-year old receiver led the Browns with 83 receptions for a career-high 1,174 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to his iconic, championship-clinching dodgeball performance, Landry also led the AFC to victory in the "Best Hands" competition during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Check out that footage in the tweet embedded below.