James Harden's fourth Adidas signature sneaker, the Adidas Harden Vol. 4, will be officially introduced in the coming weeks but fans don't have to wait that long to get a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker.

Harden has been breaking in the Vol. 4 on the court in recent weeks, providing an early look at what's in store. Judging from the latest images taken by Cassy Athena this past weekend, it appears the beloved Boost cushioning has been scrapped in favor of Adidas' new Lightstrike cushioning.

Check out the latest batch of Adidas Harden Vol. 4 photos in the IG post embedded below.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4 won't be officially unveiled until sometime this Fall before the 2019-20 campaign tips off, but the images that have already surfaced give us a great idea of what to expect. The kicks seem to pull some design cues from the Pharrell x Adidas BYW. Like Harden's previous Adidas signatures, the upcoming model is of the low-top variety.

Stay tuned for an official announcement regarding the Harden Vol. 4, and continue scrolling for some additional images.