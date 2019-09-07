James Harden's fourth Adidas signature sneaker - the Adidas Harden Vol. 4 - has surfaced in a number of different colorways in recent weeks as we inch closer to the official unveiling ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The latest Harden Vol. 4 to leak comes equipped with a black upper, highlighted by camo detailing throughout and a gum outsole beneath it all.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4 won't be officially unveiled until next week but the images that have already surfaced, including this newly unveiled camo joint, give us a great idea of what to expect.

Most notably, we've noticed that the beloved Boost cushioning has been scrapped in favor of Adidas' new Lightstrike cushioning. Additionally, the low-top sneakers seem to pull some design cues from the Pharrell x Adidas BYW.

Check out some additional images of the camo Harden Vol. 4 below, and stay tuned for the official release details.