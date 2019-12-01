James Harden went off Saturday night. The Rockets PG scored 60 points as they blew the Atlanta Hawks out of the water, winning 158-111. And get this, Harden didn’t even play a minute in the 4th quarter either. The performance from the Beard marks the 4th time in his career that he’s gone for at least 60 points in a game, tying Michael Jordan for 3rd all time in NBA history doing so.

Only Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain are ahead Harden now for the most 60-point games in league history, with Kobe recording six throughout his career and Chamberlain way above the pack with 32.

"That's greatness right there. Those guys are something that I'm trying to get to," said Harden, who finished one point shy of his career high of 61. "Hopefully when I am done, I can be mentioned in that group forever.”

"It's like everything else he does -- unbelievable," coach Mike D'Antoni said.

For what its worth, Harden is also the fourth player to score 50 or more points on 20 different occasions, trailing Chamberlain (118), Jordan (31) and Kobe Bryant (25).

If you missed it, check out the highlights from Harden’s insane 3-quarters (below). Is he the league's best scorer?