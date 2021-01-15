After some incredible seasons with the Houston Rockets, it became clear that James Harden no longer wanted to be with the team. Years of playoff failures began to weigh on the superstar and over the past few weeks, he tried to push for a trade. Now, Harden is a member of the Brooklyn Nets and he is expected to help deliver a championship to the city alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Many Rockets fans feel betrayed by the move although Harden remains indebted to the city of Houston. In an Instagram post today, Harden said goodbye to the city while thanking fans for all of their support over the years.

Per Harden:

"What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel. Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees. Took a leap of faith and it changed my life and the lives of my family forever. This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more. Before the scoring titles long before MVP you believed. For that I am forever indebted. The city opened its arms and welcomed me and my family as one of its own and for that I am forever indebted. I gave my mind body and soul in hopes of bringing the glory to the city. I fell short and for that I am forever indebted. It’s far from a good bye as I pay all my debts. TMC H Town!"

At the end of the day, the NBA is a business and it made sense for Harden to leave. If he's able to win a title, these last few months will certainly have been worth it.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images