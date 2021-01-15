James Harden is officially a member of the Brooklyn Nets and considering Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are also on the team, it's hard to believe the Nets got so lucky. Now, they have three of the best offensive players in the entire league and it seems like they have all of the pieces necessary to win the Western Conference and become title contenders.

Of course, Harden and Durant have a long history together as they were both teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder a few years ago. Now, they have been reunited and fans can't wait to see their chemistry on display again. In fact, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two have been talking about a potential deal for a while and ever since Harden made it clear he wanted out of Houston, KD has been behind the scenes trying to work something out.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clearly, KD's efforts paid off as he, Harden, and Kyrie now make up the most potent starting lineup in the entire NBA, as long as Kyrie does eventually come back to the roster. For now, it remains to be seen when Harden will make his debut although KD seems more than happy to carry things by himself, at least for now.

Let us know in the comments below how you think this new lineup will work out for the Nets.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

