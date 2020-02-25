James Harden is one of the best scorers in the entire NBA and a lot of it has to do with how much he shoots the ball. Harden is a high-volume shooter and his output is comparable to that of the late great Kobe Bryant. Kobe was notorious for taking way too many shots, even if they weren't exactly his best option. Harden has taken a lot of flack for being similar, in that regard. Despite this, it's clear that Bryant's mentality is deeply implanted into the way Harden plays the game of basketball.

After dropping 37 points on the New York Knicks, Harden was asked about what Kobe meant to him and what the Lakers legend taught him. Harden was at the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant yesterday, so as you can imagine, he had a lot to say.

“Just his competitive spirit," Harden said according to Salman Ali of ClutchPoints. "Obviously the journey is one thing, but the steps you have to take to get to that journey is another. That’s what makes you a champion and that’s what defines you.”

Harden must be doing something right as he and the Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 37-20. With the playoffs quickly approaching, look for the Rockets to be real contenders.