Today's date contains the jersey numbers of Gianna Bryant (2) and Kobe Bryant (24) so it was only right to hold a public memorial for them on this day. Taking place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, a building that Kobe Bryant made famous, the legend and his daughter were remembered by the world. If you weren't able to snatch a ticket to the event, it was live-streamed for free on TIDAL. A who's who of people in Kobe's life, as well as men and women who idolized him from afar, took their seats in the arena before Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Jimmy Kimmel, and others addressed the crowd.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant

In the audience, famous faces could be spotted everywhere. A bunch of Kobe's former teammates, including Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Lamar Odom, Metta World Peace, and others were seen in the audience. His former coaches and agents, including Rob Pelinka, Byron Scott, and Phil Jackson were also there. Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and Beyoncé took the stage to sing, while A-listers Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, and more watched on.

The touching ceremony was bittersweet to watch. It included speeches from MJ, a heartbreaking eulogy from Vanessa Bryant to her daughter Gigi, and more.

Mamba out, but never forgotten.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Snoop Dogg attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Alicia Keys performs during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant





Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Jay-Z departs after The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Shaquille O'Neal speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images -- Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez depart after The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant