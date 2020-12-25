James Harden is one of the best players in the entire NBA and as it stands, he is looking to get out of Houston. Pretty well every team in the league would be happy to have a player like Harden although not every organization has the pieces necessary to make that happen. Regardless, a handful of teams are trying to acquire Harden's services right now and on the former MVPs end, there are only a handful of teams he is willing to go to.

In a report from Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, it would appear as though Harden has actually expanded his preferred trade destination list. The superstar has added two teams including the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Sources told The Athletic that the Houston Rockets guard has recently deemed the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers among his preferred destinations. Brooklyn and Philadelphia were the first teams to receive that distinction back in mid-December, followed by Miami and Milwaukee being added in the weeks thereafter."

Harden on the Celtics would be a deadly combination although he would certainly fit in well with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum over in Portland. At this point, it seems like a Harden trade is still a little while away although it's clear he's making it easier on the Rockets to find a trade partner.

