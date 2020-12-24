James Harden has been the man of the hour in the NBA over the past three weeks as he has made it quite clear that he would like to be traded away from the Houston Rockets. After spending time with Lil Baby instead of his own team, Harden eventually returned to Houston although drama has continued to go down. For instance, Harden was spotted at a strip club just a couple of days ago, which led to the NBA postponing the Rockets' first game of the season.

Harden was subsequently fined $50,000 for this infraction and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden will now have to quarantine until Friday. He also must pass numerous COVID tests which means he may only be good to go as of Saturday which is when the Rockets will be back in action.

This has been a trying time for the Rockets organization and Harden's behavior certainly hasn't made things any better. However, with his recent transgressions in mind, it could be a pivotal moment for the Rockets as they look to trade him. The Rockets have been okay with waiting but if Harden continues to act out, perhaps a trade could come sooner rather than later.

Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.