James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a great start to the playoffs last night as they won their very first game against the Boston Celtics. This is a series that everyone is expecting them to win although when it comes to sports, you can never take anything for granted, even if you are the definitive favorite.

In fact, the Nets had a bit of a slow start last night, despite playing in front of 14,000 Nets fans at the Barclays Center. While speaking to reporters after the game, Harden admitted that it took a while to get used to the fans since the team has been playing in front of silence for the best part of a year. With the fans making so much noise, it took a few quarters to get used to the fanfare.

Elsa/Getty Images

"In that first half, shots just didn’t go in,” Harden said. “Maybe I’m speaking for myself, but the crowd kind of just threw me off a little bit. It was pretty loud in there. The vibe was what we’ve been missing, and it just threw me off a little bit. That second half, we got more comfortable, and shots started to fall when we needed it to.”

With the Nets getting acquainted with the crowd, there is no denying they have all of the home-court advantage here, and in Game 2, they will be looking to come out with a very strong start.

[Via]