Back in 2019, Kevin Durant had an opportunity to win his third-straight NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, injuries kept Durant out of the lineup, and despite returning to the NBA Finals in Game 5 against the Raptors, KD went down with an Achilles injury with left him out of basketball for a full year. In 2021, Durant returned to the Brooklyn Nets and he has been nothing short of amazing as his team is now favored to win it all.

Last night, the Nets made their playoffs debut against the Boston Celtics, and in the end, it was the Nets who came out on top despite a slow start. KD scored 32 points and 12 rebounds in the game, and it's clear he was the first star. After the game, KD told reporters what it felt like to be back in the postseason.

"It's always great playing this time of year... it felt great to be back out there among the best," Durant explained. This Nets team boasts some of the best players in the NBA and for now, they seem like the clear favorites to come out of the East. If Durant continues to play this way, then there is no doubt that they will do just that.

