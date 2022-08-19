James Dolan has always been heavily criticized by New York Knicks fans. He has made a ton of bad decisions over the years and he has also been incredibly arrogant as it pertains to his tenure. Dolan seems to think he knows it all, which is hilarious when you consider how the Knicks have been a disaster ever since their run in the 1990s.

These days, Knicks fans can be heard calling for Dolan's head, urging him to sell the team. Of course, Dolan has yet to do this, as selling the team would be the worst possible thing for his ego.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, there have been various rumors this week that have stated how Dolan might actually sell the team in the end. This is hard to believe, especially when you consider just how attached Dolan has been to the franchise, over the years.

According to TMZ, Dolan was exiting a party in West Hollywood recently, and the Paparazzi asked him if the rumors were true. Dolan had a very simple response as he just said "no" and went about his business.

This is going to come as bad news for Knicks fans, but by now, they should be used to it.

[Via]