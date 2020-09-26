New York Knicks owner James Dolan is getting payback against the incumbent Democratic Staten Island Rep. Max Rose by donating a large sum of money to his opponent's campaign. Rose recently trash-talked the infamously unpopular ownership of the Knicks.

“Max Rose thinks he can make our team and my ownership his political platform,” Dolan wrote in an email, according to The New York Post. “I need to let him know that we will not stand for this. The best way to do this is to help his opponent. He is in a tight race for the US Congress in Staten Island. … Please join me in helping Nicole defeat Max Rose for Congress.

“It will help send a strong message to all NY politicians that the Knicks will not be their political ticket to reelection. The most you can donate is $2,800,” Dolan added. “I cannot do this alone due to the limit on campaign contributions.”

To get around this dilemma, MSG Sports made out a $50,000 to “The Governing Majority Fund,” a PAC funding Nicole Malliotakis's campaign.

“I’m a Knicks fan to the day I die, but Dolan’s gotta sell. Right now, this is an absolute disgrace,” Rose said. “They don’t make the playoffs. Nothing’s happening. Every year that they don’t make the playoffs, New York City loses out. We lose a piece of our soul. Sell tomorrow. Sell today. Do it for the good of all of us, brother!”

