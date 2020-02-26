Adidas took advantage of several different pop culture phenomenons throughout 2019, which resulted in collaborations with Marvel and Star Wars, as well as Dragon Ball Z, Pokemon and Toy Story collections. The Three Stripes will look to keep the ball rolling in 2020, and that will reportedly include a James Bond-inspired Adidas UltraBoost 20 in honor of the upcoming 007 film, "No Time to Die."

Adidas has not yet officially revealed the collab, but detailed photos recently surfaced giving us a great idea of what's to come.

As a nod to James Bond's sleek style, the Adidas UltraBoost collab features a blacked out construction, highlighted by "007" branding on the heel and a gun barrel logo on the tongue referencing the intro to each Bond film. Additional details include black and grey marbled detailing on the Boost cushioning, and what appears to be some carbon fiber-inspired detailing on the heel.

Adidas has not yet announced release details for this collab but one would assume the kicks will be available sometime around April 8, when "No Time To Die" hits theaters in the U.S.

Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images