Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was robbed of one of the best dunks of the year on Monday night when an official inexplicably whistled for an offensive foul as he soared over Milwaukee's D.J. Wilson. It was a picture perfect poster dunk - and although it will be remembered as such by the fans - it unfortunately did not count towards Murray's 21-point performance.

Although the dunk was waved off, the explosive moment energized the Nuggets as well as the crowd at the Pepsi Center, as Denver pulled away in the fourth quarter. Following the 109-95 victory over the short-handed Bucks, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone described the controversial play as the most impactful moment of the night.

"It was an impressive dunk. I didn't see the foul [on the play]," Malone said. "It got the building lit; everyone was up...I would agree, Jamal's non-basket, was the most impactful play of the night."

As a result of Monday's win, the Nuggets improved to 43-21 on the season, which has them sitting just a half game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Up next for Murray and co. is a quick road trip to Texas for matchups against the Dallas Mavericks (Wednesday) and San Antonio Spurs (Friday).