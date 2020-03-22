Jamal Murray sent out an apology to fans Sunday morning after learning that his Instagram account had been hacked over night and released some NSFW-videos. "First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans," Murray tweeted out. "My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks."

The incident happened over night when the Nuggets star’s IG Stories started to share some bizarre posts out of nowhere, including what appeared to be a sex tape of Murray allegedly receiving a blowjob from a woman who could've been his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. All the posts, including the video, were quickly deleted off his profile.

After fixing the hack, Murray decided to deactivate his profile to try and clear everything. Although the footage was removed off his profile, people were still able to grab the video and other posts before they were deleted. This led his girlfriend, Harper Hempel, to ask them to get rid of the clip.

Following a NSFW-leak like that however, fans had a field day on Twitter, sharing their reactions & hilarious memes online which you can see for yourself (below). Check them out.