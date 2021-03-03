Jahmed Taps Freddie Gibbs, Suga Free For "ARMANI"

Los Angeles rapper JAHMED made an incredible formal introduction in 2020 with the release of his debut project, THEBOOFMOBILE. It's been nearly one year since the project's release but he's continued to unveil new single after new single that shines a spotlight on his musical growth. This week, he came through with his latest body of work, ARMANI that follows a slew of singles he unleashed throughout the latter half of 2020. The project is a nine-track effort featuring Freddie Gibbs, who appears on the previously released single, "GLIMPSE," and Suga Free whose voice opens up ARMANI and appears for a second time on an interlude.

It's a strong follow-up to 2020's THEBOOFMOBILE and we're excited to hear what else he has to come this year. Check his new project out below.