Gardner Minshew kept the Jacksonville Jaguars afloat in the AFC South - and captivated the nation - ever since veteran QB Nick Foles went down with a broken clavicle, but Minshew Mania is officially over for now.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jags' head coach Doug Marrone announced on Tuesday that Foles, who was injured on the second series of the season opener, will take over as the team's starting QB again when they return to the field in Week 11. The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract this past offseason so it shouldn't be a total surprise that he'll be under center once healthy, but we'll all miss Garnder Flint Minshew II.

Minshew, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, went 4-4 in his eight starts. He completed 61.2% of his passes for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Jags enter the Week 10 bye week with a 4-5 record, two games back of the division-leading Houston Texans. They'll take on the Colts (5-4) in Indianapolis in Week 11.

