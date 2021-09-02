mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jadakiss Connects With Mr. Green On "Street Champion"

Mitch Findlay
September 02, 2021 11:08
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Mr. Green and Jadakiss connect on their new collaboration "Street Champion."


New Jersey producer Mr. Green has returned, this time teaming up with legendary lyricist Jadakiss for the new collaboration "Street Champion." Off the bat, Green laces Kiss with a soulful sample-driven beat, and Jada embraces the vibe by doing what he does best -- spitting bars. 

"Three and a half years if they catch you with a gat, all that means now's that n***as is shooting back," raps Kiss. "War is something I got a taste for / out on bail, bigger gun then the one I got the case for." Alas, Jada's verse wraps up before it can really get going, leaving Green's guitar loop to ride this one out. Be sure to check this one out if you're a fan of either party, and sound off if you think they should collaborate more often.

Quotable Lyrics

Three and a half years if they catch you with a gat,
All that means now's that n***as is shooting back
War is something I got a taste for / out on bail,
Bigger gun then the one I got the case for

