Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, although sometimes, it is his brother Jackson who takes the spotlight, for better or for worse. Jackson is a star on TikTok and he is always at Mahomes' games. Sometimes, he makes a spectacle out of himself, and at times, this gets him into a lot of trouble.

That is exactly what happened on Sunday as the Chiefs took on the Washington Football Team. Washington was retiring Sean Taylor's jersey, and it was an emotional ceremony given the circumstances surrounding Taylor's death. After the game, some got to stand on the patch of grass honoring Taylor, including Mahomes. In an act of pure ignorance, Jackson decided to do a TikTok dance on the patch of grass, which many felt was disrespectful.

Afterward, Jackson was pressured to issue an apology, which he eventually did, stating "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

This is not the first time Jackson has been in the news this year for a disrespectful act. For instance, Jackson was seen dumping water on the heads of Ravens fans after the Chiefs lost to them just a few weeks ago.

Needless to say, Patrick is going to need to have a conversation with his brother, as this is not a good look for anyone involved.

