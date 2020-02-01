mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Is Back With "Freedom Of Speech"

Aron A.
January 31, 2020 20:58
91 Views
00
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Freedom Of Speech
JackBoy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

JackBoy is back with his latest single, "Freedom Of Speech."


Kodak Black is currently behind bars and it seems like it'll be a few years until he's out. That means that the rapper, who was once reaching the top of the game, atleast among his generation of artists, probably won't actually be releasing a new project for a hot minute. If he does drop a new album, chances are it won't be able to be executed in the way Kodak would want it to be.

However, while he's away, Sniper Gang's Jackboy is keeping things moving and holding it down while Kodak is away. Today, Jackboy came through with a brand new banger titled, "Freedom Of Speech." He delivers a first-hand perspective of the socio-economic issues he's had to deal with throughout his life over a hard-hitting instrumental.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the little n***a fresh up out the projects
All my n***as rob, all they whippin' Pyrex
Steady hittin' Patek list, fucked up my set
Now, I need Audemars Piguet for a time set

JackBoy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  91
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JackBoy sniper gang
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jackboy Is Back With "Freedom Of Speech"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject