Jackboy Is Back With "Freedom Of Speech"

Kodak Black is currently behind bars and it seems like it'll be a few years until he's out. That means that the rapper, who was once reaching the top of the game, atleast among his generation of artists, probably won't actually be releasing a new project for a hot minute. If he does drop a new album, chances are it won't be able to be executed in the way Kodak would want it to be.

However, while he's away, Sniper Gang's Jackboy is keeping things moving and holding it down while Kodak is away. Today, Jackboy came through with a brand new banger titled, "Freedom Of Speech." He delivers a first-hand perspective of the socio-economic issues he's had to deal with throughout his life over a hard-hitting instrumental.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the little n***a fresh up out the projects

All my n***as rob, all they whippin' Pyrex

Steady hittin' Patek list, fucked up my set

Now, I need Audemars Piguet for a time set