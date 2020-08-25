mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Comes Through With Fiery New Single "Ps & Qs"

Aron A.
August 24, 2020 20:46
JackBoy keeps it coming with his new song, "Ps & Qs"


It's been an eventful year for Jackboy. The rapper's been holding down the fortress during Kodak Black's absence while coming into his own musically. The rapper's self-titled project was a cohesive effort that found the Florida rapper refining his sound. But even with a project out, he's continued to flood the streets and it seems like he's been increasing his efforts in recent times. The rapper just came through with a collaboration with Tee Grizzley titled, "Married To My Enemies" last week. Today, he dropped off his new single, "Ps & Qs." With Kid Hazel handling the sinister production, Jackboy comes through with full force as he comes through with big flexes and menacing bars.

The rapper's latest single comes off of his forthcoming project Living In History dropping this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics
I fuck with DJs, keep my opps in a scope
Real street n***a down to tag on some toe
Real street n***a never doin' the most
Like August Alsina, fuck a rich n***a hoe

