Saturday Night Live has announced that Jack Harlow will be featured as the musical guest for the series' upcoming episode on March 27th. Harlow expressed his excitement on Twitter, following the news, saying that he grew up watching the series.

"I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend," Harlow wrote, Sunday afternoon. "I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Harlow's major-label debut, That's What They All Say, released in 2020 and the "What's Poppin" artist has been on a roll since, performing at Bud Light Seltzer Sessions’ New Year's Eve 2021 and earning impressive album sales.

"There are some times when it's your duty to spit, but I already showed you that I can rap," he told Billboard in March of last year. "So guess what else I'm going to show you? I can make some ear candy that you're going to want to hear 100 times. I can't let anybody condition the type of music I'm making -- I know what I'm going to do in the long run."

The March 27th episode of SNL will be hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph.

