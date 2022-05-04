Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA right now, and in the eyes of many, he could very well become the face of the NBA. Morant is looking to lead the Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals, and if he is able to knock off the Golden State Warriors, then he will immediately be seen as a hero amongst fans, regardless of what team they may cheer for.

Having said that, Morant has received a ton of support from some of the biggest artists in Memphis. Among those artists have been Key Glock, and the late Young Dolph who tragically passed away last year. They were a mainstay at Grizzlies games, and they got to see Ja shine during his rookie season.

Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, the two rappers will be featured in Ja's rookie card. If you look at the post below, the two artists are visible in the background as they are both sitting together courtside. If you are a fan of the Grizzlies, then you know just how special this little easter egg is. With trading cards becoming a huge investment as of late, one could even theorize that this card is going to be worth a whole lot of money.





This card is especially valuable as the Grizzlies continue their run in the NBA playoffs. There has never been more excitement around this Grizzlies team, and fans are very eager to see just how far they can go over the coming decade.