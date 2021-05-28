On Wednesday night, Ja Morant put up an incredible effort against the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, Morant scored 47 points and put the Jazz on notice as the series heads to Memphis, where the fans are notorious for getting loud when their team is playing well. Morant has been a breath of fresh air for the franchise and when all is said and done, he could very well be the most talented star in franchise history.

Even with all of this in mind, it appears as though Morant's own father isn't all that impressed. Tee Morant has notoriously been tough on Ja and it was stated prior to the NBA Draft that Tee was Morant's biggest doubter at times. Following the 47-point performance, Tee was dismissive of his son's efforts saying "If he had 60, they would've won the game." This amused Ja who took to Twitter and commented on the situation.

At this point, Ja is used to his father's sentiments and overall, he finds it to be quite funny. There is no doubt that Morant gets his competitive edge from his father, and as the playoffs go on, it will be interesting to see how Morant responds.

Game 3 will go down tomorrow night at 9:30 PM EST.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images