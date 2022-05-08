Ja Morant came at Jordan Poole on Twitter after being injured during the Golden State Warriors' 142-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-finals on Saturday night. In a since-deleted tweet, Morant shared a video of Poole pulling on his knee as he was injured.

"Broke the code," Morant captioned the video, quoting Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who claimed that Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks “broke the code” during a play that led to Gary Payton II suffering an elbow injury.



Justin Ford / Getty Images

The head coach of the Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins, seemed to be in agreement with Morant after the game.

“He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it,” Jenkins told reporters when asked about the play. “I’m going to be very curious to see what happens after that.”

Poole, on the other hand, claimed his move to be a basketball play and says he hopes for the best for Morant.

“We doubled him, I hit the ball and I was going for the ball and obviously you don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” Poole said. “I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody. So obviously, hopefully, he gets better. … I don’t even play like that, that’s not my type of game.”

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter. Morant finished with 34 points, three rebounds, and seven assists.

The Warriors now hold a 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night.

Check out Morant's since-deleted tweet below.

